BMO Capital Markets Boosts Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$25.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMO. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.65.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$22.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.