Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,302 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

BXMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,244. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,533 shares of company stock worth $127,768 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

