BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,410 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MCA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.62. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.