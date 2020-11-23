BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691,407 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MHN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.64. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.