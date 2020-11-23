BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. BitTube has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,884.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00677942 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002199 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

