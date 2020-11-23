BitSend (BSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $568.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, BitSend has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $134,504.44 and $568.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00496598 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00031425 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.01229868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000070 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,148,575 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.