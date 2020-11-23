Bitradio (BRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $58,862.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000624 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000869 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007607 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,351,017 coins and its circulating supply is 9,351,012 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

