Bitcoin Incognito Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,049.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $125,265.33 and approximately $4,049.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Graviex, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

