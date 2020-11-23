Bitcoin Cash ABC Hits Market Cap of $334.96 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.04 or 0.00097391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $334.96 million and $531,165.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,518.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.01598133 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00386871 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

