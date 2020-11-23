BitBall Price Tops $0.0035 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 99.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $722,718.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,477.60 or 1.00214812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00030453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003093 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,458,497 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

