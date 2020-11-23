BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.31. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 961 shares.
BLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Friday, August 7th.
The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.
