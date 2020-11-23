BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.64

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.31. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 961 shares.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.