Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Shane O. Starr Sells 7,500 Shares

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,016. The stock has a market cap of $215.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $142,000. 30.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BGFV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

