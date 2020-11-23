BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE BBL opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBL. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 3.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

