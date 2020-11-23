Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) (LON:BZT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.26. Bezant Resources Plc (BZT.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 33,931,594 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Mankayan project located in the Luzon Island, the Philippines; theEureka project covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the north-west corner of the Jujuy province, northern Argentina; and 30% interest in the Kalengwa project located in Zambia, as well as the Hope Copper-Gold project located in Nambia.

