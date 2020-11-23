BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BYSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $317.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

