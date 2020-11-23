Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP) Shares Gap Up to $82.27

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.27, but opened at $90.00. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) shares last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 257,932 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

