Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Short Interest Update

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,791,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRGO opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Bergio International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women, as well as handbags.

