Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.