Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $7.87. Bellerophon Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.13.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wassim Fares acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6,163.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,345,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

