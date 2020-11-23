Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.35.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $36.99 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

