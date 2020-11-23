BCE (NYSE:BCE) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Critical Survey

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LICT and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 2 6 0 0 1.75

BCE has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.85%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than LICT.

Volatility & Risk

LICT has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 27.85% N/A N/A BCE 10.21% 16.12% 4.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and BCE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $118.38 million 2.86 $26.74 million N/A N/A BCE $18.06 billion 2.16 $2.40 billion $2.64 16.38

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats LICT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services. The company operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 32,045 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC) lines; 4,911 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,484 miles of copper cable; and 745 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 29 specialty and four Pay TV channels; three direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

