Barclays Raises Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 300

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 253 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 190.42 ($2.49).

Get Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) alerts:

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 296.70 ($3.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Royal Mail plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.90 ($4.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.18.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.