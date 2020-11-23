Barclays Raises Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,190

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma plc (HLMA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,381 ($31.11) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,433.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,295.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Halma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,609 ($34.09).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 6.87 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Halma plc (HLMA.L) Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

