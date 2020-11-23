Barclays Raises Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $75.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target upped by Barclays from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

NYSE:CPA opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.62. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts predict that Copa will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 1,414.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 106,501 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

