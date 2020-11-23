Barclays Initiates Coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,292.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.61, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,284.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,163.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.