Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $11.71 on Monday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOTJ. TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.