Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

CIB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,921,000 after acquiring an additional 254,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 77.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 53.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 491,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,474 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

