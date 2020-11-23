Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BBAR opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
