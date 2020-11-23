Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

BALY stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

