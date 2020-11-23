Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

BIDU opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,309,000 after purchasing an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,202,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,764,000 after buying an additional 439,463 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,226,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Baidu by 88.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.