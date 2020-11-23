B. Riley Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $41.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NYSE SIX opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

