Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $171.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

