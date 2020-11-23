Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $171.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
