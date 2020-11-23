Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) (LON:AUCT) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) (LON:AUCT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $26.50. Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 72,277 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $707,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97.

Auctus Growth PLC (AUCT.L) Company Profile (LON:AUCT)

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

