Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $143,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $369,180.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1,058.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 242,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 221,398 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28,867.7% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 146,359 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

