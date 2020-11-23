Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRO. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 98,608 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 490.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 180,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 181,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

