ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. ASOS has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $64.98.
About ASOS
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.