ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ASLN opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.