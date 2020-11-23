Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.68. Ashford Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 16,467 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

The company has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

