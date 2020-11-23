Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.54. Artelo Biosciences shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,018 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

