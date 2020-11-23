Ark (ARK) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.17 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 153,553,530 coins and its circulating supply is 125,332,633 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

