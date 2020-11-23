Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,362 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.