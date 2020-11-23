ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in October

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,400 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 1,108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,469.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.12. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

