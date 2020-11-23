Ann Godbehere Purchases 5,300 Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Stock

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) insider Ann Godbehere purchased 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,196.80 ($15.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a PE ratio of -5.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 983.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

