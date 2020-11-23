Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $76,417,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

