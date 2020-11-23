Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.