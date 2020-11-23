Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after purchasing an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,007,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $484.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,336,206. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.74 and its 200 day moving average is $480.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock worth $124,028,118 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

