Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 625 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASML by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,770. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.31 and its 200-day moving average is $365.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $428.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

