Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 854 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,859. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

