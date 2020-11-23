Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $209.10. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.47. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.70.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

