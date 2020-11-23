Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $270.38. 476,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. The company has a market cap of $732.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.34 and a 200-day moving average of $255.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

